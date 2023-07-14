Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, named Marcia Boyle, right, as chair and Judy Smith, left, as vice chair of the foundation’s board of trustees. (Composite photo from Howard Hospital Foundation head shots)

Howard Hospital Foundation named Marcia Boyle as chair and Judy Smith as vice chair of the foundation’s board of trustees.

“I’m honored to be the chair of the foundation board at such an exciting time for Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center,” Boyle said, noting that the recent name change reflects enhanced clinical care, inlcuding expanded medical specialties and subspecialties.

“The future success of our ability to provide and grow high-quality medical care will depend on increased community support,” Boyle said. “My goal is to involve many more people in understanding the needs of this great medical center and providing philanthropic support.”

Boyle has been a trustee since 2018 and is the founder of the Immune Deficiency Foundation, a national nonprofit patient organization dedicated to improving the diagnosis, treatment and quality of life for people with primary immunodeficiency diseases. She served as president and CEO until her retirement in 2017. Additionally, she has held positions within Johns Hopkins Medicine. Boyle holds a bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College and a Master of Science in library service from Columbia University.

Smith has been a trustee since 2022. She is owner and chief operating officer of On Point Consulting with expertise in governance, strategic planning, financial management, risk management, mergers and acquisitions and systems and software engineering. Smith also serves on the board of the Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County.