The Leadership Premier class of 2023. (Submitted photo)

Leadership Howard County announced the graduation of its Leadership Premier Class of 2023, which consists of 38 professionals from the county’s businesses and nonprofit organizations. Leadership Premier is an exploration of the community, during which participants meet with local businesses and leaders and learn about county issues.

The graduates of the class of 2023 are:

● Adam Ababiya, Sequoia Senior Care

● Arifa Ahmed, community volunteer

● Ciera Barnes, National Security Agency

● David Beares, 39 Minute Workout

● Amah Binde, Howard County Department of Public Works

● Jennifer Blondo, Key Process Partners

● Lakey Boyd, Howard Community College

● Jasmine Brewer, MakingChange

● Heather Chapman, United Way of Central Maryland

● James Clark, State Farm Insurance

● Katie Dean, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

● Alicyn DelZoppo, Northrop Realty

● Theresa Forgét, Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center

● Rashida George, The Howard Hughes Corp.

● Shané Gooding, Imiivo Photo Studios

● Michael Gough, JHU APL Federal Credit Union

● Kia Hodge, Enterprise Community Partners

● Andrew Masters, United Way of Central Maryland

● Claire Matheny, Kittamaqundi Community Church

● Cheryl Mattis, Howard County Department of Community Resources & Services

● Christopher Miles, Shore United Bank

● Megan Myers, Howard Community College

● Elizabeth Ndungu, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine

● Maria Cristina Oviedo, Dragon Digital Radio/Howard Community College

● Russell Pangburn, community volunteer

● Jimmy Patel, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

● Rakesh Pillai, W.R. Grace

● Tracy Pugh, community volunteer

● Ryan Rager, M&T Bank

● Deborah Rivkin, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

● Regina Sanderoff, BGE

● Vera Simmons, Blossoms of Hope

● David Smith, LightGrid

● Alexander Sutherland, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

● Marché Taylor Templeton, BGE

● Robert Tirocchi, Harkins Builders

● Jennifer Van Kirk, Bright Minds Foundation

● Jason Whong, Whong Community Media/The Business Monthly

“Each participant in the Leadership Premier class of 2023 has shared their special blend of curiosity and thoughtfulness with our program, consistently bringing bold ideas to the experience which add value to Leadership Howard County and the community as a whole,” said Tim Payne, president and CEO of LHC. “In building bridges, literally and figuratively, they forged relationships that we believe will enable their own personal growth as they take their place in our county, and we are thrilled to work together to strengthen our community.”

Leadership Premier was launched in 1985. Since, more than 1,485 individuals have graduated from the program.

