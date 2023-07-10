Columbia-based Luminus Network for New Americans has welcomed Gabriel Maximilian Moreno as the organization’s new CEO. He has been advocating for immigrants for nearly a decade, dedicating his efforts to helping unaccompanied children and separated families.

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, to immigrant parents from Mexico, Moreno graduated Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy. He then attended the University of Texas at El Paso, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational and Corporate Communication, then continued his education at the Massachusetts School of Law, where he earned his juris doctor.

He is also active member in the community. He serves on La Alianza Latina Commission of Howard County, where he advocates for Hispanic/Latino populations; and on the board of HopeWorks, supporting and advocating for survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence.

He resides in Howard County with his wife, Jessica, and their children, Maximilian and Magdalena.

