Shantay Grays (left) and Joy Milfort (right) were recently appointed to positions with Howard Community College. (Source: Howard Community College)

Howard Community College appointed Shantay Grays to the new position of provost and appointed executive vice president and Joy Milfort to the position of vice president of campus services and chief financial officer.

Grays brings more than 25 years of community college experience to the position and will oversee the areas of student success and teaching and learning. She held several positions with her previous employer, Houston Community College, including associate vice chancellor of enrollment services and student engagement, and chief of staff to the chancellor.

Milfort has more than 22 years of administrative management experience and will be overseeing the areas of finance, payroll, facilities, capital projects and auxiliary services. She spent this time heading a plethora of business operations concerning budgeting, accounting, procurement, human resources, sponsored administration, information technology, data analytics, space management, housing, conferences, mail and food services.

