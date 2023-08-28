Kristi Smith, President of the Maryland Region for Howard Hughes (PRNewsfoto/Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.)

Howard Hughes Holdings announced that Kristi Smith has been named president of the company’s Maryland region, where she will lead the continued growth and revitalization of Downtown Columbia.

Smith assumes the role of regional president from Greg Fitchitt, who will move to a new role as executive vice president of government affairs and business development at Howard Hughes. Fitchitt has been with the corporation since 2013 and succeeded the late John DeWolf as regional president in 2018.

Smith is a commercial real estate development and investment veteran who brings 20 years of experience to the position, with a focus in the Washington, D.C., metro region. She assumes the leadership role at a time of growth, with Downtown Columbia undergoing a $5 billion, 30-year redevelopment plan that is transforming Columbia’s urban core.

Smith previously served as executive vice president in charge of development for JBG SMITH, a publicly traded, multifamily and office real estate investment trust in the Washington market. She oversaw the company’s mixed-use multifamily and commercial projects in top submarkets, including the development of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Va.

A founding member of the company’s Women’s Initiative, Smith is dedicated to the advancement of women and overall inclusivity in the workplace. She serves on the Board of Directors for NAIOP DC | MD. Smith earned a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

