JHHCMC names board chair, vice chair

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center has named Dr. William Saway chair of the board of trustees and Sheri Lewis vice chair. Saway has been a member of JHHCMC’s professional staff for more than 25 years and practices internal medicine at Columbia Medical Practice. Lewis is the deputy mission area executive for national health at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.



State election official Lamone retires

Maryland Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone, the longest-serving elections administrator in Maryland and the second-longest-serving chief elections official in the nation, has retired after more than 25 years of service to the state. She helped lay the foundation for Maryland’s election system, digitizing campaign finance reports and revamping the state election code.



HCC appoints Carter Sr.

Howard Community College has appointed Jarrett Carter, Sr., to the new position of vice president of external affairs, communications and advancement. He is the founding editor of the HBCU Digest and will oversee the areas of public relations and marketing and development.



Moore appoints Snead to MDTA board

Gov. Wes Moore has announced the appointment of Anne Arundel County Transportation Officer Sam Snead to a four-year term on the Maryland Transportation Authority Board. Since 2021, Snead has served as transportation officer of the Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation.



UHY’s Collins appointed to NACo’s caucus

Columbia-based UHY has appointed Consulting Senior Manager Claire Collins to the National Association of Rural Counties’ Rural Action Caucus. The caucus analyzes solutions for federal, state and local matters across rural America.



Daugherty Siri named MLSC’s executive director

Maryland Legal Services Corp. has named Michelle Daugherty Siri as executive director. Siri currently serves in the same position of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland, a nonprofit that advocates for the physical safety, economic security and autonomy of women.



Van Beckum named CMC’s director of membership

Jennifer Van Beckum has been named as the Central Maryland Chamber’s director of membership. She joins the CMC with extensive experience as a membership director for a chamber, as well as a diverse business and entrepreneurial background.



