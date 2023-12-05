David C. Noone will serve as the director of USRA’s Earth from Space Institute. (Submitted photo)

Universities Space Research Association has selected David C. Noone to serve as the new director of the Earth from Space Institute, an independent center that promotes the application of Earth Science in policy and governmental decision making.

Noone currently serves as the Buckley-Glavish Professor of Climate Physics and is the founding director of Ngā Ara Whetū: Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Society at the University of Auckland. His research focuses on modeling and observing dynamical processes controlling the environment and climate system. He has been recognized as an innovator in applying stable isotope tracers to enhance understanding of water and carbon cycles to improve climate system understanding.

Noone’s experience in advancing climate science includes his coordination of scientific workshops, guest lectures, and involvement in middle school programs aimed at enhancing Science and Climate education.

“We are delighted to welcome David to USRA,” said Berney Seery, senior vice president of Science and Technology at USRA. “[His] extensive experience, prolific peer-reviewed publication record, and expertise in climate system dynamics, atmospheric and climate physics, land-atmosphere interactions and cycles of carbon and water make him a perfect fit for our organization.”