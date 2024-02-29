A new hardcover book celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Capital Centre ― the entertainment venue that once served as home of the NBA’s Washington Bullets (now Wizards) and the NHL’s Washington Capitals, as well as a frequent stop on popular music tours and host to many other events as they passed through the region ― has been published by The Laurel History Boys and local pop culture observer Jeff Krulik.

Capital Centre: A Retrospective is a limited-edition, 280-page hardcover visual history and scrapbook of the arena, which was located in Landover in Prince George’s County and stood from 1973 to 2012. The book provides a collage of photographs, artifacts and ephemera that will take the long-time area sports fans and concertgoers back to the heyday of the venue, which was the brainchild of Washington businessman Abe Pollin, who owned both of the teams.

The book is packed with anecdotes from more than 30 former employees and others in the know who give glimpses of its history, many of which have never been published before. The book also includes a 60-page chronological appendix listing every event ever held at the Capital Centre, which attracted denizens from the Baltimore-Washington region and beyond.

With a focus on the four logos in its famed parking lot (Liberty Bell, Stars & Stripes, Eagle and Capitol), the book features four sections: the creation of the arena, the concert experience, sporting events and other attractions (circuses, equestrian events, monster trucks, etc.) that detail, in vivid color, its history.

“Every time I re-read it, I find new nuggets that bring back so many precious memories,” said Former Capital Centre President Jerry Sachs. “The Laurel History Boys have captured the essence of what the arena was all about it. For those who either worked there or who attended events, it’s a must read.”

The book is available exclusively at www.laurelhistory.com/shop.

