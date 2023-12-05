State Sen. Clarence Lam announces the launch of his Congressional campaign. (Submitted photo)

Maryland State Senator Clarence Lam has declared his candidacy for the United States Congress. In a press release, Lam said his campaign would focus on public service, promoting progressive values, and solving problems for Maryland families.

“Now, more than ever, our country needs elected officials who are rooted in a history of service and driven by a genuine passion for improving the lives of those they represent,” Lam said. “As a healthcare professional who both treats patients and seeks to prevent illness and as a State Senator with a strong record of trying to address some of Maryland’s intractable problems like public welfare, equity, and justice, I believe this commitment is crucial in addressing the challenges that our nation faces.”

As a state senator, Lam’s focus has included initiatives to enhance public health, including sponsoring the Maryland Healthy Babies Equity Act and the Insulin Cost Reduction Act, which capped the price of insulin at $1 per day. He has also fought to ban fracking and dangerous pesticides, and led the legislature’s oversight efforts to squelch waste, fraud and abuse in state government as Senate Chair of the Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee.

Lam said his campaign will focus on critical issues facing residents of Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District: healthcare access, education, environmental stewardship, social justice, economic development, and protecting women’s reproductive freedom. In his release, Lam expressed a commitment to bridge divisions and work collaboratively to find practical solutions that benefit all Americans.