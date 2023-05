Celebrating the grand opening of Venture X Columbia East on May 3 are, from left, Lori Kleppin, Howard County Chamber; Kristi Simonm Central Maryland Chamber; Rubin Beckner, Venture X; Rita Matthews, The Office of Alexander Brown State Farm; Dimitrios Topaltzas, owner of the Venture X Columbia East franchise; Renee Dubey, and Rachel Blumer, both of Venture X Columbia East, and Leonardo McClarty, Howard County Chamber. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Venture X Columbia East, a co-working space, opened earlier this year at the Lakeside Office in Columbia, had a grand opening celebration May 3.

The Columbia offers flexible co-working space at its location, 8865 Stanford Boulevard, Suite 202 in Columbia.

Venture X Columbia East has 97 private offices, 3 conference rooms, and event space.