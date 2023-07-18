Located in Elkridge, the 2.1 acre 7121 Kit Kat Road site is located directly off US 1 and features access to I-95, MD-100 and MD-295. (Credit:MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services)

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services has executed the sale of two industrial properties located near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, in separate transactions, for nearly $3 million.

A 5,300-square-foot warehouse at 145 8th Avenue NW was sold to C. Wood Trucking for $1.6 million by Flynn’s Granite. Constructed in 1955 and situated on 1.63-acres in Glen Burnie, the building features an office component and a warehouse with three at-grade loading doors.

Additionally, AJ&P Leasing acquired 7121 Kit Kat Road, a 2,400-square-foot warehouse, from Paul Mayerman for $1.3 million. The industrial property is located in Elkridge and is located directly off US Route 1.

Matthew Curran, Daniel Hudak and Andrew Meeder, all Senior Vice Presidents, and Principals for MacKenzie represented the selling entities in both transactions.

“A significant selling point of both assets was the availability of outdoor storage which, over the last several years, has emerged as a highly sought-after asset class, especially those located nearby the Port of Baltimore, BWI Marshall and major interstates,” said Curran. “Inventory of small to mid-size outdoor storage properties is minimal, which resulted in strong activity from industrial users for each property. Both properties sold for approximately $1 million per usable acre.”

