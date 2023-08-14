MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered three leases totaling more than 10,000 square feet at Glen Burnie’s Quarterfield Station, bringing occupancy to 100% at the 23,180-square-foot neighborhood retail center.

The additions at the center are Pain Management Solutions, which operates more than 20 locations in Maryland, which leased 4,092 square feet; its affiliate company, Clearway Surgery Center, which leased 4,141 square feet; and Starbucks, which will occupy a 2,225-square-foot building on a pad site fronting Quarterfield Road.

Existing tenants include Apex Neuropathy & Pain Center, Life Force Chiropractic, Maryland Primary Care and Pivot PT. Michele Kornbluth of Lee & Associates Maryland represented Pain Management Solutions and Clearway Surgery Center; MacKenzie Executive Vice President and Principal Chris Bennett, with Real Estate Advisors Ginny Vernick and Morgan Wimbrow, represented landlord Quarterfield Ventures in all three transactions.

“The medical and health care sector, as evidenced by the recent leasing activity at Quarterfield Station and similar neighborhood shopping centers, has been a significant driver of late,” said Wimbrow. “Patients are attracted by the convenience of driving to their local center for medical attention and health care services, as opposed to driving to a distant hospital or medical building and dealing with unpleasant parking concerns.”

