MedStar Medical Group, the largest healthcare network in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. region, has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 19,739 square feet of space within 810 Bestgate Road. (Photo: St. John Properties)

MedStar Medical Group, the largest health care network in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. region, has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 19,739 square feet of space at 810 Bestgate Road, a four-story, speculatively built, 100,000 square foot Class ‘A’ medical office building.

This brings the building to 100 percent leased, and represents an expansion for MedStar, which will now occupy approximately 31,000 square feet of space at the address.

In September, MedStar Health expanded specialty practices including orthopedics and gastroenterology at 810 Bestgate Road, which is part of a two-building development comprised of 128,000 square feet of commercial office space. In March 2024, MedStar Health will open its surgery center at the Annapolis site, which will include orthopedics, gastroenterology and vascular procedures.

“St. John Properties speculatively built this medical office building with the goal of attracting the leading medical providers serving Annapolis,” said Matt Lenihan, senior vice president, leasing, for St. John. Stephanie Caronna of St. John represented the landlord; and Paige Wingate and Matt Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the transaction.

