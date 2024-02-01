Aspen at Melford Town Center (Source: St. John Properties, Inc.)

The Aspen at Melford Town Center, a 388-unit luxury multi-family community in Bowie, is now open to residents. The joint project between St. John Properties and Somerset Companies represents the largest single investment among any project developed in St. John Properties’ 53-year history.

The community features oversized studio, one- and two-bedroom living spaces ranging from 507 to 1,490 square feet, as well as a full complement of on-site resident-based amenities. The development has an approximate value of $150 million and represents the fourth joint venture partnership between full-service commercial real estate company St. John and Somerset, a developer of mixed-use communities.

Design features incorporated into all 388 homes include nine-foot ceiling heights, open-plan kitchens with breakfast bars and granite countertops, 42-inch kitchen cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances with washers and dryers, spa-inspired bathrooms with separate showers and extra-large soaking tubs. Also included are eight-foot-tall doors for entry into each home, ceiling fans with lights, wood plank flooring throughout, and lofts, balconies and dens in certain homes.

“When designing Aspen at Melford Town Center, our team recognized that the needs of the modern-day apartment resident have changed significantly over the past several years, with living spaces now more frequently being used for work, entertainment, exercise and sometimes education,” said Somerset Chief Operating Officer Neil Greenberg.

“This has led to the noticeable expansion of bedroom sizes and general living spaces, as well as the creation of highly functional areas, including den areas that offer maximum flexibility,” said Greenberg. “With residents choosing to remain in the community for longer periods of time, we have also added new or improved traditional amenities, including exercise and entertainment options, and pet-pampering services. The result is a best-in-class multi-family community that has anticipated the requirements of young people, families and empty-nesters alike, with a highly adaptable and all-inclusive living environment.”

In a unique program, the project offers all residents a guarantee on utility expenses for the first year, covering costs for electric, gas and HVAC. With guaranteed maximum average monthly costs ranging from $34 for a studio and $84 for units exceeding 1,200 square feet of space, the developer will refund any overage costs at the conclusion of the initial lease. Cable television, Internet and water/sewer expenses are separate and thus covered.

The Aspen at Melford Town Center was designed by Architects Collaborative, Aumen Asner oversaw interior design, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. completed all general contracting activities and Bozzuto Management is the property manager.

