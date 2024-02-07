Window Nation’s new lease at 8110 Maple Lawn Blvd in Fulton. (Photo: St. John Properties)

Family-owned and locally-based Window Nation, which specializes in window, door and siding replacement and is active in 24 markets across 19 states, has signed a 50,698-square-foot lease at 8110 Maple Lawn Boulevard in Fulton.



The address is a LEED Gold certified four-story, 104,412-square-foot Class A office building. In 2022, Window Nation consolidated two existing locations into 23,030 square feet of space at Cromwell Business Park, where the company will continue to house a showroom and warehouse.

Founded by brothers Aaron and Harley Magden, Window Nation has replaced more than one million windows since its inception in 2006.

Bill Jautze, assistant vice president, leasing with St. John Properties, represented the landlord in this transaction; Rick Williamson represented the tenant.

