A Maryland-based investment group has acquired an approximately three-acre site at 11920 Lime Kiln Road, in Fulton, for $1.3 million.

The acreage, positioned within proximity to the mixed-use community of Maple Lawn and adjacent to Scaggsville Road (Route 216), is entitled to support future commercial office or retail development. The site includes a 2,340-square-foot building.

Nearly 140,000 consumers, including nearly 50,000 households with an average household income approaching $190,000 reside within a five-mile radius of the site. The daytime population, accounting for workers in the immediate area, is nearly 125,000 within a five-mile radius. Approvals are in place to connect public water and sewer service to the site.

“Howard County is regarded as among the wealthiest counties in the country, as evidenced by area residents which earn more than three times the average household income in the United States,” said MacKenzie Senior Vice President Dennis Boyle. “The enormous success of the Maple Lawn development, which is replete with commercial office and medical space, restaurants and other retail, sets the stage for complimentary uses that can leverage the high volume of traffic and brand name awareness of the project.”

According to Boyle, the new owner intends to develop the property, but no specific plans have been revealed. He and Graham Sevy, real estate advisor with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented Carl and Sharon Mauck, the sellers.

