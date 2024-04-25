Source: St. John Properties

TNT Services Group, a company specializing in the sale and installation of windows, doors and other supplies to the commercial and residential real estate industries, will relocate to a larger space in St. John Properties’ Melford Town Center in Bowie.

The Frederick-based group plans to move approximately 10 employees this summer to 11,501 square feet of space at 17301 Melford Boulevard. TNT intends to utilize 90 percent of the facility to store turnkey building supplies, including windows, doors and house wrap, while reserving the remaining 10 percent for administrative personnel.

Approximately 65 percent of TNT’s customers construct residential tract homes. Approximately 25 percent are high-end custom homebuilders, with the remaining 10 percent working in the commercial office sector.

Mike White of St. John represented the landlord and CBRE’s Kevin O’Neil represented the tenant.

