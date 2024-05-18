Photo courtesy of St. John Properties

A joint venture between Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties is constructing the final three commercial buildings at Maple Lawn, the 605-acre mixed-use community in Fulton.



The new buildings, which total nearly 85,000 square feet, include 7585 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a three-story, 39,000-square-foot Class A medical office building; 7575 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a two-story, 28,000-square-foot Class A medical office building; and 7415 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a 17,000-square-foot single-story inline retail building.



All three buildings are being developed on a speculative basis. Upon the expected delivery in late 2025, Maple Lawn will total 1.8 million square feet of Class A office, flex/R&D and retail space.



According to St. John Properties, medical office buildings have a particularly bright future given the trend among consumers to seek health and wellness treatments at local locations rather than large hospital facilities located in urban areas. This preference has led to the proliferation of medical-oriented facilities in suburban business communities, as well as facilities contained in retail centers alongside traditional tenants.



“We are proceeding with tremendous confidence, fueled by the long-term success of occupancy levels in the office and medical office buildings at Maple Lawn,” said St. John Properties President and CEO Lawrence Maykrantz.

