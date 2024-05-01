Figures from the Howard County Association of REALTORS March 2024 Housing Report indicate that the market is showing more life than it did in the previous month, as well as the same month in 2023.

According to HCAR, in March 2024 the median sold price for residential homes in Howard County was $600,000, representing an increase of 8.6 percent compared to February; that number was also an increase of 16.5 percent from March 2023.

The Howard County housing market remains relatively stationary in home demand. As reported by the Bright MLS T3 Home Demand Index, the March 2024 figures rose slightly to 108, remaining consistent with February 2024.

Typically, a market with between four and five months of supply indicates a balanced housing market. Currently, there is 0.73 months of supply in Howard County, which is 0.3 percent lower than a year ago.

New listings were down 21.3 percent (259) from last year (329), but up 11.6 percent from the previous month (232). The average days on market for units sold was 13 days, which is a 38.1 percent decrease from the same time last year (21) and 35 percent below the five-year March average of 20 days.

Also, active listings in Howard County were down 18.3 percent (201) compared to the previous year (246); closed sales (245) saw a 9.6 percent decrease compared to the previous year (271); and a 26.3 percent increase compared to the previous month (194).

