Luthern Village at Miller’s Grant broke ground on a $78 million Phase 2 expansion on June 13. (Submitted photo)

A $78 million expansion of Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant in Ellicott City will include a new Performing Arts Center and Chapel, a new independent living apartment building, an expanded Health Care Center and a new memory care support neighborhood.

LVMB held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 13 to begin the project, which aims to serve more of Howard County’s growing older adult population.

“The project allows us to enhance our amenities and services for existing residents and to grow to meet the needs of older adults,” said Jeff Branch, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland, the managing organization of LVMG.

The performing Arts Center/Chapel, a multifunctional 17,000 square foot space, will serve as a hub for residents and team members to gather, worship and celebrate. It will be designed to adapt to formal and casual events including community celebrations, performing arts concerts and movie showings with a 34-seat tiered movie theater.

LVMG’s expansion project also includes a new apartment building for independent living, which will include 43 apartments and a gastro pub with indoor/outdoor dining featuring chef-prepared meals in a casual social setting. The community is expanding its assisted living neighborhood, including the addition of a new memory care support neighborhood, and a Health Care Center to include 16 additional beds.

Harkins Builders of Columbia is the general contractor for the project.