EquipmentShare, a national construction technology and equipment solutions provider servicing the construction industry, has signed a lease with Miami-based Bay Street Capital for 20,000 square feet on 5.43 acres of industrial zoned land at 1875 Mayfield Road, in Odenton. The deal was brokered by MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services.



The company provides equipment rentals, telematic devices and a fleet management platform. The building is configured to provide support offices, warehouse and service space, as well as offering an outdoor area for equipment storage. It is equipped with 18-20-foot ceiling heights, four drive-in bays and one drive-through loading dock.



The full-property lease signals the Columbia, Missouri-headquartered company’s entry into the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., combined market, supplementing existing locations in Baltimore City and metropolitan Washington, D.C., as well as nationwide.



“1875 Mayfield Road’s location in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor represented a unique opportunity for EquipmentShare to expand their presence in the region,” said MacKenzie’s Matthew Curran. “The building’s drive-in capabilities and excess land for storage of equipment drew EquipmentShare to the property. Industrial outdoor storage sites remain in low supply regionally, particularly those located near major highways, the Port of Baltimore or both.”



Curran and Andrew Meeder, senior vice presidents and principals for MacKenzie, represented the tenant.



