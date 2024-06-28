May 2024 data indicates that Howard County housing sales slowly increased again by 1.78% to 344 units, in comparison to 338 units sold in 2023, according to the Howard County Association of REALTORS in its May 2024 Housing Report.



According to HCAR, in May 2024, the median sold price for residential homes in the County was $646,750, representing an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous month and an increase of 14.5 percent from May 2023.



Home demand in Howard also increased. As reported by the Bright MLS T3 Home Demand Index, its index in May 2024 slightly declined to 115; however, this indicates that the Howard market has maintained moderate conditions, in comparison to the previous month.



Typically, a market with between four and five months of supply indicates a balanced housing market; currently, there is a one month of supply in Howard, which is 22 percent higher than a year ago.



New listings were up 6.3 percent (336) from last year (316), and up 3.7 percent from the previous month (324). The average days on market for units sold was 8 days, which is a 38.5 percent decrease from the same time last year (13) and 30 percent below the five-year May average of 11 days.



Active listings in Howard County were up 8.9 percent (269) compared to the previous year (247). Closed sales (344) saw a 1.8 percent increase compared to the previous year (338) and a 10.6 percent increase compared to the previous month (311).



There was a 5.5 percent month-over-month increase in new contract activity with 381 new pendings; a 5.3 percent MoM increase in all pendings (new contracts and contracts carried over from April) to 440; and an 8.5 percent increase in supply to 269 active units.



HCAR’s monthly statistics are pulled from the Bright Multiple Listing Service. The Bright MLS service area includes Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.



