Intuitive Machines has signed a new 21,117 square foot lease at the165-acre Anne Arundel County business community Cromwell Business Park. (Submitted photo)

Houston-based Intuitive Machines, a diversified space exploration, infrastructure and services company, has expanded with the signing of its new 21,117-square-foot lease with St. John Properties at Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park.



The company signed its first lease with St. John for 1,360 square feet of space in 2021, currently leases 3,600 square feet at BWI Commerce Park, and plans to occupy 881 Cromwell Park Drive this fall. The new quarters will open with approximately 20 employees, with that number expected to grow to 40 by the end of 2025.



Intuitive Machines is focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. Earlier this year, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the company’s Nova-C class lunar lander named Odysseus on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.



The space at Cromwell Business Park will be utilized to build and test space-flight equipment and hardware, and includes an office component along with a climate-controlled warehouse that is predominantly used for the testing process. The staff consists primarily of mechanical and aerospace engineers, as well as electromechanical technicians and related engineering support staff.



“Intuitive Machines continues to innovate and capture new business, and we need more space to perform our work and additional employees to work on the new and existing projects,” said Jon Kraeuter, a senior mechanisms engineer with the company. “Our new facility will be approximately 70 percent warehouse and 30 percent office space and, because it is new, we are able to execute a buildout that is tailored to fit our exact needs.



“The Baltimore-Washington corridor is fertile ground for finding talent to fill our positions,” said Kraeuter, “and nearly 90 percent of our local employees are University of Maryland graduates.”



St. John Properties’ Lacey Johansson represented the landlord in this transaction.

