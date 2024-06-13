St. John Properties and Somerset Companies hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for Aspen at Melford Town Center on June 6. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

St. John Properties and the Somerset Companies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Aspen at Melford Town Center, signaling the official opening of the 388-unit luxury multifamily community in Bowie.



The development has an approximate value of $150 million, and represents the fourth joint venture between St. John and Somerset, a developer of mixed-use communities. The community features oversized studio, one- and two-bedroom living spaces ranging from 507 to 1,490 square feet, as well as a full complement of on-site amenities.



“When designing Aspen at Melford Town Center, our team recognized that the needs of the modern-day apartment resident have changed significantly over the past several years, with living spaces now more frequently being used for work, entertainment, exercise and sometimes education,” said Neil Greenberg, Chief Operating Officer of Somerset Companies.



“This has led to the noticeable expansion of bedroom sizes and general living spaces, as well as the creation of highly-functional areas, including den areas that offer maximum flexibility,” Greenburg said. “With residents choosing to remain in the community for longer periods of time, we have also added new or improved traditional amenities, including exercise and entertainment options and pet-pampering services. The result is a best-in-class multifamily community that has anticipated the requirements of young people, families, and empty-nesters alike, with a highly-adaptable and all-inclusive living environment.”



The community’s “wraparound” configuration features homes enveloped around an interior parking garage, enabling residents to park on the same level of the building in which they live. The project was design for LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The community also features a rooftop solar array that will generate an estimated 693 megawatts annually.



The Aspen at Melford Town Center was designed by Architects Collaborative. Aumen Asner oversaw interior design, with The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. completing all general contracting duties and Bozzuto Management serving as the property manager.



