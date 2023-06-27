Ben’s Chili Bowl Half Smokes and Chili will now be available to Giant customers across Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Delaware (Source: Giant Food)

Giant Food has announced the addition of Ben’s Chili Bowl’s world-famous chili and half smokes in the prepared food sections and hot bars in its stores throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The move signifies the first chili retail distribution partnership for Ben’s Chili Bowl, a staple in the Washington, D.C. community since 1958. Giant will also offer Ben’s Chili Con Carne, turkey chili and the secret chili sauce, which cannot be purchased anywhere else.

“We’ve been blessed to serve our beloved DMV community for nearly 65 years, and in all that time we never expected to sell our products at the retail level,” said Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s. “When we first met the wonderful team at Giant, we realized that it would be a perfect fit because we all share the same values, including our deep dedication to serving our community. I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud.”

