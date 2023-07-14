Photo credit Emily Calkins

Howard County has announced the return of the bi-annual Restaurant Weeks and Craft Beverages. The event will span July 17-30 with more than 30 restaurants participating this year.

Howard County boasts an incredibly diverse community that is reflected in its cuisine options. Restaurants will curate special menus that will offer either a bundle of Prix Fixe menus or special menu selections, combos, or family-style meal options. Diners can enjoy from an array of diverse cuisines from Asian fusion to Indian to farm-to-table vegan options and everything in between.

“Restaurant Weeks has always been widely popular with visitors and residents alike,” said Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County. “This year, we are especially sensitive to the fact that businesses and consumers are feeling inflation’s sting and are supporting both by purchasing four $100 gift cards from different participating restaurants and giving them away to four lucky Restaurant Week enthusiasts.”

“As a locally owned, family-run, small business, we always participate in and appreciate Howard County’s Restaurant Weeks,” said Tricia Hudson, co-owner of Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grille and Board Chair of Visit Howard County. “This is a great time to showcase the smaller restaurants that are the backbone of our economy, while allowing food enthusiasts the ability to discover local gems here in our diverse county. There are menus for every taste and type. Summer weather yields some of the best ingredients, so dive in and enjoy the best of our county.”



