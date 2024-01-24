From left, George Stone (The Common Kitchen), Jennifer Jones (HCEDA), Amanda Hof (Visit Howard County), Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Councilwoman Deb Jung, Tricia Hudson (Hudson Coastal). (Credit: Visit Howard County)

The winter version of Visit Howard County’s Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages is underway. The event will span two weeks and feature more than 35 participating locations before ending Sunday, Feb. 4.

Participating restaurants include Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grille and Lib’s Grill, in Maple Lawn; Rathskeller and the Elkridge Furnace Inn, in Elkridge; Collective Offshore, Cured/18th & 21st and The Food Market, in Columbia; EC Diner, Manor Hill Tavern and The White Oak Tavern, in Ellicott City; and Bolder Food/Drink, Mt. Airy.

“The dining public loves restaurant weeks for their great deals and the opportunity to try something new,” said Marshall Weston, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland. “But we can’t forget how important the employees who work in the restaurant industry are to the overall economy and our communities. 90% of restaurants are small businesses who employ fewer than 50 people ― it makes sense to celebrate and support them.”

Visit visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks for a list of participating restaurants.

