Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. will open its second restaurant in Maryland this spring when its new location debuts at 996 Corporate Boulevard, in Linthicum. It will offer its “Almost Famous” sandwiches, which feature meat, lettuce, tomato, cole slaw and French fries, all stacked in between two soft slices of French bread, among many other offerings.

The 91-year-old chain has more than doubled its number of restaurants during the last 10 years to 41 in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland (Hagerstown), and plans to continue expanding. The new location is expected to employ about 100 workers.

“There’s no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion than into the Baltimore region,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “We’re excited to bring people together at the location in Linthicum. And while we might’ve been born out of Pittsburgh, we know once Baltimore gives us a shot, they’ll love what we do.”

