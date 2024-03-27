Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings, Hibachi Express and TropQ Pizza sign leases at 165-acre business community situated in Anne Arundel County. (Source: St. John Properties)

St. John Properties has attracted four new restaurants to Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre mixed-use business community adjacent to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They include a Chipotle Mexican Grill that will include its Chipotlane service; Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings, Hibachi Express and TropQ Pizza.

Chipotle is known for its burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads utilizing raw ingredients. The chain opened 121 stores nationwide last quarter and forecasts to open approximately 300 new stores in 2024.

The new location will feature the company’s second Chipotlane in Anne Arundel County, following the opening of the restaurant’s first drive-thru pickup lane concept at Pasadena’s Lake Shore Plaza last year. Available for digital orders only, it is designed to provide customers and/or delivery drivers with a convenient experience. Andrew Segall of the Segall Group represented Chipotle in the transaction.

Charleys is known for its grilled-to-order Philly-style cheesesteaks, gourmet French fries and natural lemonade drinks. Hibachi Express is a Japanese-inspired restaurant which cooks steak, chicken, shrimp and vegetable dishes on hibachi grills. Hannah Yang of Mulan Realty Corp. represented both tenants in the transactions.

TropQ Pizza is a quick-service restaurant specializing in 10-inch, thin crust gluten-free and vegan pizza. The new location will be the group’s second TropQ Pizza in Maryland and third overall, joining sites in Annapolis and Richmond, Va.

Each eatery is expected to open later this year at 920 Cromwell Park Drive, a single-story building comprised of 10,590 square feet of inline retail space. Eric Llewellyn of St. John Properties represented the landlord in each transaction.

