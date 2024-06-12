Donatos Pizza expects to open three restaurants in Columbia, Laurel and Glen Burnie beginning in 2025. (Submitted photo)

Donatos Pizza is targeting Maryland for growth, with three initial locations expected to open in Columbia, Laurel and Glen Burnie beginning next year. The premium pizza franchise, known for its trademark Edge to Edge abundantly topped pizzas, hopes to grow up to 50 traditional and non-traditional locations within the strategic growth areas occurring in the DC, Maryland and Virginia region.

With Donatos Pizza’s strategic partnership with the Red Robin restaurant chain, the brand has already introduced its presence to 20 Red Robin locations within the region.

According to Macrotrends, the DMV’s population has increased to 5.45 million, making it ripe for future growth and development.

“We are thrilled to embark on this incredible new chapter of growth and bring Donatos Pizza to even more communities throughout Maryland,” said Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. “Our partnership with Red Robin has proven to be massively successful, allowing us to introduce our unique Edge to Edge® pizzas to more customers who appreciate our commitment to quality and flavor. Having witnessed the enthusiastic reception of Donatos Pizza in local Red Robin locations across Maryland, we’re confident that the state is primed for our brand to become a … staple.”

“With the support of our loyal fans and dedicated franchise partners, Donatos Pizza has the potential to expand in Maryland with over 50 locations,” said Jeff Baldwin, vice president of Franchise Devlopment at Donatos Pizza. “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue our development efforts in Maryland and remain committed to delivering exceptional pizza and service nationwide.”

For more information about Donatos Pizza, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com.