Crimson Coward’s first Maryland location opened in Columbia in June 3. (Submitted photo)

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its first Marylad location on June 3 in Columbia at 7090A Deepage Drive.

Nabil Asad is the franchisee for this new location and also operates Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken restaurants in Woodbridge and Stafford, Va.

“The flavor of Nashville hot chicken is in hot demand on the east coast, so we’re excited to expand in the Baltimore-area with our Columbia store,” Asad said. “We have more coming in the area this year too.”

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and homemade sides. Fresh food is cooked in front of guests and made to order.

“We’re excited to bring Crimson Coward to Columbia as our first Maryland location,” said John Filipiak of RMG-MA, who is the area representative partner for the chain’s franchise expansion. “We will soon have additional chicken joints in Pasadena, Owings Mill and Fairfax.”

The Crimson Coward team in Columbia will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.