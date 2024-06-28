Jose Martinez, district manager at Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken shakes hands with Steve McLaughlin, community liaison at State Farm Alexander Brown on June 28 at the grand opening of Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken. (TBM / Jason Whong)

The first Maryland location of Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken is now open in Columbia.

Firefighters, police and other community members were on hand Friday for the grand opening, sampling fried chicken sandwiches, macaroni and cheese and other food items.

We’re really really happy to have our first location in Maryland and hope for many more to come,” said Nabil Asad, area representative and Franchisee for Crimson Coward, before cutting a ceremonial ribbon with the Howard County Chamber.

Representatives from Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken in Columbia cut a ceremonial ribbon with the Howard County Chamber on June 28. Pictured are, from left, John Filipiak, Crimson Coward; Elias Alicea and Rita Matthews, State Farm Alexander Brown; Nabil Asad, area representative and franchisee, Crimson Coward, holding scissors; Dhvani Vyas and Jose Martinez, Crimson Coward; and Lori Kleppin, Howard County Chamber. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Asad, who lives in Woodbridge, Virginia and also in California, said he hopes to open about 10 of the stores this year in Maryland, Virginia and Seattle, Washington, with plans for even more growth after that.

Katya Chavez prepares a sandwich on June 28 at the grand opening of Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken. (TBM / Jason Whong)

“We have a lot of interest in the concept. We’re thinking between here and Virginia, we will have at least 25 by the end of next year,” Asad said.

The restaurant, located at 7090 Deepage Drive, off of Snowden River Parkway in Columbia inside the former Starbucks, serves halal food and specializes in Nashville hot fried chicken tenders, alone, in sandwiches or over waffles. It also offers burgers and a pressed tortilla wrap.