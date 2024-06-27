Donatos Pizza in Bowling Green, Kentucky (Donatos Pizza photo)

Ohio-based pizza franchise Donatos Pizza is set to expand its presence in Maryland with the development of its first three standalone restaurants in Columbia, Laurel, and Glen Burnie. The first of these locations is slated to open next year.

The Maryland expansion follows Donatos Pizza’s partnership inside Red Robin restaurants, where it has already established its presence in 20 locations across the DMV area. This strategic move aligns with Donatos Pizza’s broader goal of establishing up to 50 traditional and non-traditional locations throughout Maryland and Virginia.

“We are thrilled to embark on this incredible new chapter of growth and bring Donatos Pizza to even more communities throughout Maryland,” said President of Donatos Pizza, Kevin King, in a statement announcing the expansion. “ … We’re confident that the state is primed for our brand to become a cherished staple within the community.”

