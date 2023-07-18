BWI Marshall Airport. (Maryland Aviation Administration photo)

Travelers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport can now discover offerings from the Maryland-Washington, D.C. region with five new retail shops that are participating in the 2023 Launch Pad program. It offers small, local and minority businesses greater opportunities to start airport retail enterprises.

This year’s operators include Different Regard, Pamper Me Please Travel Spa, Drama Mama Bookshop, Zaaf and Abrin Beauty. The incoming operators applied during the selection process, then received training and certification, marketing support, etc., from area business partners.

“This year’s Launch Pad class represents some of the region’s most creative entrepreneurs,” said Faraji Whalen-Robinson, vice president of Fraport Maryland. “Fraport is extremely proud to have a partnered with BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on this long-term initiative to provide small local businesses an opportunity to reach an international audience.”

