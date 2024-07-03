Kristi Simon, CEO of the Howard County Chamber, speaks July 2 at the launch of Local HoCo at the Howard County Visitors Center in Ellicott City. The initiative to encourage local shopping is a partnership between the Howard County government, Visit Howard County, Howard County Economic Development Authority and the Howard County Chamber of Commerce. (TBM / Susan Kim)

Support small businesses in Howard County. That’s the message behind two new local campaigns announced July 2: Summer Bucks in Historic Ellicott City and Local HoCo, both designed to increase awareness of the benefits of shopping local for residents and visitors alike.

Summer Bucks offers $10 vouchers for shoppers to spend at small and local businesses on Main Street in Historic Ellicott City. Throughout the summer, the Ellicott City Partnership will distribute 2,000 Summer Bucks vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Summer Bucks can be picked up at the Howard County Welcome Center, available now through Labor Day, while supplies last.

While announcing the Summer Bucks program, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball noted that Historic Ellicott City has something to offer for everyone—and that businesses are here to stay. “Commercial vacancy rates are down to 0.5% in 2023,” he said. “There is no question that Historic Ellicott City is on the upswing.”

The countywide campaign, Local HoCo, has been launched to make customers aware of the county’s 10,000 or more small businesses through a business directory, branding, and other efforts. The Howard County government provided $200,000 in funding in the FY25 operating budget for Local HoCo, a partnership between the Howard County government, Visit Howard County, Howard County Economic Development Authority, and Howard County Chamber of Commerce.

“Today I’m asking our residents and our visitors to give small, local businesses a try,” said Ball.

Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County, said small businesses do more than just sell products and services. “They give locally,” she said. “They preserve our community’s unique character.”

She invited local businesses to participate in Local HoCo by displaying a decal in their windows, and invited customers to pick up a car magnet—both available at the Howard County Visitor’s Center.

Julia Sanger, president of the Ellicott City Partnership, noted that there are 80+ businesses on Main Street Ellicott City alone—and summer can be a difficult time for them. “Programs like the Summer Bucks vouchers and Visit Howard County’s Local HoCo campaign are vital to boosting the focus on small businesses at a time when it is sorely needed,” she said.

Maryland State Senator and Howard County Delegation Co-Chair Clarence Lam said that small businesses “are the core of Maryland’s economy, and nowhere is that more evident than our Ellicott City small businesses along Main Street.”

Maryland State Delegate and Howard County Delegation Co-Chair Jessica Feldmark said she believes these campaigns will make a huge difference. “Yes, Visit Howard County is a tourist organization but I want to focus for a minute on everything they do for residents as well as visitors,” she said.

Jennifer Jones, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority, spoke of the economic boost small businesses give the county. “By encouraging residents to support local businesses, we’re fostering job growth, strengthening our tax base, and preserving the unique character of our community,” she said.

Kristi Simon, president and CEO of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce, said that these campaigns are needed now more than ever. “Our local spending generates tax revenue,” she said.

Adam Joss, Owner of Vertical Connection Carpet One, stressed the importance of small businesses to the community. “It’s about supporting all of Howard County,” he said. “Give local businesses a chance.”

Dave Carney, owner of the Wine Bin in Ellicott City, who has been in business in Ellicott City for about 16 years, said he is thrilled by the innovative campaigns.

“I look forward to another 16 years,” he said.