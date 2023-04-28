Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that its 78th Annual Crab Feast will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Club expects more than 1,000 guests for an evening of all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, BBQ and other traditional favorites.

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and nonprofits. Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program. Tickets for the Crab Feast and 50/50 raffle will be on sale soon. For more information, visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

