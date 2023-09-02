The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that after generating revenues via ticket sales, sponsorships and in-kind donations for the recent 78th Annual Crab Feast, it is accepting applications for its Crab Feast Grant program.

The club is inviting local nonprofits located or providing services in the Annapolis area to apply for funding of up to $4,000. Applicants must be a 501c3 organization to be eligible for the grant program. The deadline for submitting applications is Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.annapolisrotary.org/application.

