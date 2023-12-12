The Rotary Club of Annapolis has made grants to 17 organizations totaling $31,000 to local organizations that were raised during its recent crab feast.

The organizations that have been awarded grants include: Annapolis Wellness Corp (Wellness House of Annapolis); Anne Arundel County CASA; Anne Arundel County Food Bank; Assistance League of the Chesapeake; Chrysalis House; Dare to C.A.R.E. Foundation; Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs; Hope for All; Hospice of the Chesapeake; Just One Sweater; Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland; Seeds 4 Success; STAIR; The ARC of the Central Chesapeake Region; The Blue Ribbon Project; The Junior League of Annapolis; and The Light House.

The 79th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Again, all proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

The Club offers three meeting options: the lunch group meets every Thursday at noon at the Annapolis Yacht Club; the breakfast group meets the fourth Tuesday every month at Eggcellence; 2625 Housley Road; and the happy hour group meets on the third Tuesday each month at West End Grill, 2049 West Street.

For more information, contact Michael Walsh at 978-852-7343 or [email protected].



