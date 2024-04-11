The Rotary Club of Annapolis, an organization of business, civic, and professional community leaders, is offering academic scholarships to graduating seniors attending local high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, 21144, 21032 and home-schooled students.

The Rotary Club will be awarding up to four cash scholarships of $2,500 each to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service in keeping with Rotary ideals. The funds must be used to help defray college expenses.

The applications must be postmarked no later than April 15. For more information and to download a copy of the application, visit www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships. To submit applications, email [email protected]. The Rotary will announce the recipients of the scholarships during spring 2024.

