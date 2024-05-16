Tickets are on sale as the Rotary Club of Annapolis prepares to welcome more than 1,000 guests to its 79th Annual Crab Feast, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.



One of the city’s premier summer events, guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, and other items. The event is a major annual fundraiser for the organization, with all proceeds donated to local charities and nonprofit organizations; in 2023, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program.



“This year’s Crab Feast, as always, brings an Annapolis age-old tradition back to town,” said Bob Young, Rotary Club of Annapolis president-elect. “A fun-filled, community-wide, shared event that brings out the very best of our wonderful town. [It’s] still an all-you-can-eat affair, so bring your appetites and love of Maryland Blue Crabs. We really encourage you to bring your friends and neighbors to join us in the premier community event of the year, providing always needed services and support to our entire community.”



Tickets for the event and raffle tickets can be purchased at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast. Early bird pricing ($90, $30 for kids) will be available through Sunday, July 14 (and will then rise to $95 and $35, respectively), and ticket sales close on Monday, July 29. No tickets will be available at the gate.



For more information, visit www.annapolisrotary.org.



Related