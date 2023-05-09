Laurel Mayor Craig Moe (Source: City of Laurel)

To celebrate the community and to honor Laurel’s retiring Mayor Craig Moe, the Laurel Historical Society’s Gala will return on Sunday June 4, after a three-year hiatus.

“All Together Again” will highlight the importance of community and connects to the Laurel Museum’s current exhibit It’s All Laurel. Moe will be saluted at the event, which is being held from 5-9 p.m. in The Great Room at Savage Mill.

“An annual gala is an LHS tradition we had to cancel for three years because of the Pandemic and its aftermath; we had to miss both Laurel’s 150th Anniversary and the Laurel Museum’s 25th. This year we plan to make up for lost time with a fun, joyous event that celebrates all parts of our community, its history, resilience and future,” said LHS President Denise Redmond.

The evening will feature dining, drinks, an auction of unique experiences and gifts, and special performances. Funds raised support the programs, exhibits, collection and overall operations of the LHS, which is located at 817 Main Street in Laurel.

Gala tickets are $110 non-members/$100 members, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.laurelhistoricalsociety.org/gala.html.

