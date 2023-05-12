The Sales and Marketing Council of the Maryland Building Industry Association announced the Maryland Award of Excellence winners at a ceremony at the Merriweather Lakehouse Autograph Collection in Columbia on May 11. The MAX+ program recognizes local home builders, sales people, architects and new home merchandisers who provide buyers with excellence in design, livability and value. New this year, the program also includes awards of excellence in remodeling and is now known as MAX+.

“These awards illustrate excellence in quality and design in new home construction and remodeling and those supporting them. Our winners, and the homes they create, sell and remodel, transform our communities into homes.” said Lori Graf, MBIA CEO. “The design and marketing of these homes makes our industry proud and we are thrilled to recognize them with a MAX+.”

Awards were presented in categories in multiple price ranges including historic renovation and multi-generation remodeling and 55+ construction. In the sales person categories, several awards were presented including, sales person of the year, town home sales person of the year and exceptional sales effort, among others. In addition, builders and associates were presented awards for their marketing efforts including, best brochure, logo, website, use of internet, advertisement and design/selection center.

A team of judges from the area evaluated this year’s entries. The judges considered the entries in such areas as floor plan layout, quality and convenience features, overall design and value.

Winners and photos are viewable at www.marylandbuilders.org/max.