Bryan Nehman (Source: Hospice of the Chesapeake)

WBAL Radio personality Bryan Nehman will return as the celebrity emcee for the 13th annual Fashion for a Cause. The red-carpet fashion event will at the custom service center at Porsche Annapolis, on Hudson Street, on Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Last year’s event, which Nehman also emceed, raised more than $175,000 for Chesapeake Kids, the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss.

More than a dozen community models will take to the runway for the show. The party begins and ends with cocktails and items from popular food trucks and area restaurants.

The event is supported by community businesses and leaders, including Presenting Sponsor Porsche Annapolis; Red Carpet Sponsor, Sara Starry; Fashionista Sponsors Charter Financial, Bill and Laura Westervelt, Moran Insurance, Dr. Mairead O’Reilly, The Murray McGehrin Group and Tap 99; Supermodel Sponsors M&T Bank, #makingadifference Fund, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, Appliance Distributors Unlimited and Dr. Parabh Gill and dozens more.

For tickets and sponsorships, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-ffac.

