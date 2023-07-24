Each year at the Howard County Chamber’s annual Signature Event, the Awards for Chamber Excellence, presentations are made to successful members who have made significant contributions to their field and/or have improved the climate of the general business community.

This year’s award recipients are:

● Young Professional of the Year: Zachary Cochran/Cochran Coaching

● GovConnects Advocate of the Year: KatzAbosch

● Ambassador of the Year: Bill Flayhart/Edwards & Hill Office Furniture

● Community Impact: Bridges to Housing Stability

● Small Business of the Year: Clark’s ACE Hardware

● Large Business of the Year: Comcast

● Entrepreneur of the Year: Nemanja Popov and Brody Tennant/Roggenart

● Businessperson of the Year: Kelly Mitchell/impactHR

● Exemplar: Steve and Patti Wecker/Wecker Hospitality Group

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, in Laurel.

