Dave Zuchero, head winemaker and instructor at Tin Lizzie Wineworks, celebrates the company’s second straight win as U-Vint of the Year. (Photo source: Tin Lizzie Wineworks)

Tin Lizzie Wineworks, of Clarksville, was named WineMaker Magazine’s U-Vint (Make Your Own Wine Facility) of the Year for the second year in a row at its national convention in Eugene, Ore. The Wineworks was awarded the most total points in the WineMaker International Amateur Wine Competition.

The wines made at the winery racked up 40 medals, including six gold medals in categories ranging from sparkling wine to Bordeaux-style blends.

Dave Zuchero, head winemaker and instructor, has been making wine for more than 50 years and is the third of four generations of winemakers in his Italian-American family. He is a microbiologist and has a certificate in winemaking from the University of California at Davis, a leading winemaking school.

“Congratulations to Tin Lizzie Wine Works and its 2023 gold medal-winning winemakers on this prestigious recognition.” added Amanda Hof, executive director of Visit Howard County, “Tin Lizzie Wineworks is a one-of-a-kind, internationally acclaimed experience that can only be found here in Howard County.”

