The Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families will host its first Veteran Owned Small Biz Expo on Oct. 28. The event celebrates both Howard County Business Appreciation Week and National Veteran’s Small Business Appreciation Week. The Office is looking for 40 veteran, active duty or military spouse owned businesses to register to vend, sponsor and feature their business at the Expo.

The Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with the Howard County Economic Development Authority at its Maryland Innovation Center in Columbia, and will feature live entertainment, food and activities.

Registration fee is $25 per table space for approved vendors. Custom sponsorship levels are also available.