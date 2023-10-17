From left, Jane Robbins (daughter), Rich Dolesh (Friends of Patuxent) and Jennifer Greiner (Patuxent Research Refuge Manager) celebrate the dedication of the Chandler S. Robbins Outdoor Education Pavilion. (Photo: TBM/George Berkheimer)

The newly renovated Outdoor Education Pavilion at the South Tract of the Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel has been renamed to honor Chandler Robbins, a revered refuge scientist and primary author of the well-known Golden Guide Birds of North America book.

Friends of Patuxent, a nonprofit group that supports and promotes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Patuxent Research Refuge and the US Geological Survey’s Eastern Ecological Science Center in Laurel, conducted a dedication ceremony on Oct. 15.

In addition to unveiling the new pavilion, Friends of Patuxent also unveiled the Wisdom Trail, named for a wild Laysan Albatross banded by Robbins in 1956 that is still alive today and is the oldest known living bird in the world at approximately 72 years of age.

Robbins, a Laurel resident until his death in 2017, dedicated his life to the study of birds and bird conservation.

“Chan was more than a scientist and biologist, he was the animating spirit of Patuxent Research Refuge,” said Friends of Patuxent Board Chair Rich Dolesh. “