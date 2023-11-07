The Howard County Human Rights Commission and Office of Human Rights and Equity will host a public forum on hate crimes and hate bias incidents on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The event will take place at The Meeting House, located at 5885 Robert Oliver Place in Columbia, at 6 p.m.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/HATEHASNOPLACE.

The event will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about reporting hate crimes and hate bias incidents, and learn how these reports are investigated by law enforcement.

Community members will also have the opportunity to speak to law enforcement and other critical stakeholders who investigate, report, and litigate hate bias incidents and hate crimes in Howard County.

Through this collaboration, we hope to build trust between the community and law enforcement and to increase the reporting rate of hate crimes and HBIs.

T﻿his event is co-sponsored by:

Howard County O﻿ffice of Human Rights & Equity

H﻿oward County State’s Attorney’s Office

H﻿oward County Police Department

H﻿oward County Sheriff’s Office

H﻿oward County Police Accountability Board

H﻿oward County NAACP

Howard County M﻿artin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission

H﻿oward County Muslim Council

J﻿ewish Federation of Howard County