The Howard County Human Rights Commission and Office of Human Rights and Equity will host a public forum on hate crimes and hate bias incidents on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The event will take place at The Meeting House, located at 5885 Robert Oliver Place in Columbia, at 6 p.m.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/HATEHASNOPLACE.
The event will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about reporting hate crimes and hate bias incidents, and learn how these reports are investigated by law enforcement.
Community members will also have the opportunity to speak to law enforcement and other critical stakeholders who investigate, report, and litigate hate bias incidents and hate crimes in Howard County.
Through this collaboration, we hope to build trust between the community and law enforcement and to increase the reporting rate of hate crimes and HBIs.
This event is co-sponsored by:
- Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity
- Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office
- Howard County Police Department
- Howard County Sheriff’s Office
- Howard County Police Accountability Board
- Howard County NAACP
- Howard County Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission
- Howard County Muslim Council
- Jewish Federation of Howard County