The Maryland Historical Trust, a division of the Maryland Department of Planning, will hold two free in-person workshops and four virtual sessions to inform participants about $600,000 in available funding for historic preservation grants through its Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program.

The in-person workshops will be held Dec. 14 in Crownsville, with another on Jan. 10, 2024, in St. Leonard (Calvert County). Virtual sessions will be offered on Dec. 4, as well as Jan. 18, Feb. 7 and Feb. 28, 2024. During all of the sessions, MHT will discuss the eligibility of applicant organizations, properties and projects, easement requirements, documentation required for the application and selection criteria.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local governments, business entities and individuals. Project selection will be based on the property’s relative historical or cultural significance, urgency or need of the project, and a public benefit component that meets the mission and goals of MHT. Grant projects selected for funding will be announced summer 2024.

The goal of the competitive program is to promote the preservation of historic properties listed on, or eligible for listing on, the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as a contributing structure within a historic district. Grants of up to $100,000 are available for acquisition, restoration and rehabilitation projects of eligible properties.

Registration is required at https://forms.gle/fdkM6Dc8QMypq33E7.

Applications must be submitted through MHT’s online grant portal. Hard copies will not be accepted. Guidelines, eligibility information, and a sample grant application will be available by Dec. 1 at https://mht.maryland.gov/Pages/funding/grants-capital.aspx.

Previously recorded webinars relevant to the program are available on the Trust’s YouTube page at bit.ly/3HzksSc and include information about easements, match requirements, specifics for religious sites and recommendations on how to best answer application questions.

Applications for grant funding can be submitted starting Feb. 1, 2024, through the MHT online grant portal at mht.maryland.gov/Pages/funding/grants. The deadline to apply is March 18, 2024.

For more information, contact Stacy Montgomery, capital programs administrator, at [email protected].

