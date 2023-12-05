Former Gov. Parris Glendening will chair the Maryland 250 Commission, which will develop, encourage and execute an inclusive, statewide, year-long observance of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States focused on three themes: history, civics and service.

Gov. Wes Moore appointed Judge Catherine Curran O’Malley to serve as vice chair. Elected officials serving on the Commission include Sen. Jack Bailey (District 29) and Sen. Benjamin Brooks (District 10); Talbot County Council Member Pete Lesher, representing the Maryland Association of Counties; and Bladensburg Mayor Takisha James, representing the Maryland Municipal League.

“If you don’t understand your history, you will never understand your power. The 250th anniversary of America’s founding calls on us to reflect on all parts of our history ― the good and the bad ― and recognize the inner power we all possess,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “Maryland is home to the origins of American democracy. By learning our history, Marylanders will be better prepared to strengthen American democracy.”

A complete Commission list is available at planning.maryland.gov/Pages/md250-members.aspx.

All Marylanders are invited to be part of the planning for Maryland’s official commemoration. Ideas for programs, events, or activities can be submitted to the Commission’s virtual suggestion box.

Questions about the Commission can be directed to Commission Director Michele Johnson at [email protected]. For more information, visit https://mdtwofifty.maryland.gov.

